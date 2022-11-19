Punt PI investigates those two unsolved wartime murders in the West Midlands

Thanks to a comment from a reader, I have listened today to radio programmes about both the unsolved West Midlands murders I blogged about yesterday.
Punt PI, which ran to 10 short series, was a humorous documentary in which the comedian Steve Punt investigated just such mysteries.
Here are the links for the shows Who Put Bella in the Wych Elm? and Pitchfork Murder - Lower Quinton.
These are entertaining programmes that give a fair picture of how things stand with these cases without offering anything startlingly new, though there is a bit of a coup in the one on Bella. Broadcast in the summer of 2014, it interviewed a forensic biologist who examined the victim's remains. His name was John Lund and he was 101.
