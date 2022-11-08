"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Perth museum naming poll chooses 'Perth Museum'
Congratulations to BBC News on winning our prestigious Headline of the Day Award.
Reminds me back in the day, when Girobank was taken over by the Alliance and Leicester and the powers that be ran a competition with a decent prize (£100??) to rename the Girobank Social Club. After a number of suggestions, the front runners were iirc "NOT the Girobank Social Club" and "No Longer the Girobank Social Club" until a late entry won the prize with "The Alliance & Leicester Commercial Bank Social Club."
