Tuesday, November 08, 2022

Perth museum naming poll chooses 'Perth Museum'



Congratulations to BBC News on winning our prestigious Headline of the Day Award.

David Evans said...

Reminds me back in the day, when Girobank was taken over by the Alliance and Leicester and the powers that be ran a competition with a decent prize (£100??) to rename the Girobank Social Club. After a number of suggestions, the front runners were iirc "NOT the Girobank Social Club" and "No Longer the Girobank Social Club" until a late entry won the prize with "The Alliance & Leicester Commercial Bank Social Club."

If only ...

08 November, 2022 18:13

