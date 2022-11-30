Munira Wilson scores with Word Cup reference at PMQs

Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson jokes the govt must have sympathy with the Welsh team as they know "what it's like to have Marcus Rashford run rings around them" while she asks about extending free school meals. #PMQs: https://t.co/ZTbv6x8cal— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 30, 2022
Called to ask Rishi Sunak a question on free school meals at today's prime minister's questions, Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, was ready with a killer topical reference.
I suppose the real problem with parents who struggle to feed their children is that they lack aspiration. Otherwise, they would be sending those children to expensive private schools.
