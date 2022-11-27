The Joy of Six 1093

Eleanor Rylance remembers helping a young mother of two children living in appalling housing conditions: "We should be viewing this as a national scandal, not demonising young and vulnerable people living in terrible housing stock."
The Guardian interviews the clinical psychologist Richard Bentall, a penetrating critic of conventional views of mental illness.
Gale Sinatra and Barbara K. Hofer explode five myths that fuel the rejection of science.
"Morgan was superficially a 'swinging London' movie – made by a man who was, to the best of my knowledge, not heavily involved in the hedonism of the time: his main hobbies were gardening, collecting art and playing bridge. Yet he and writer David Mercer tapped into the fierce debates, associated with the radical psychiatrist RD Laing, about whether insanity can sometimes be a “rational” response to a mad world." Matthew Reisz on his father Karel's contribution to post-war British cinema.
The Britten Pears Archive examines the composer's rich creative relationship with the boys' choir from the state-sector Wandsworth School.
No comments:
Post a Comment