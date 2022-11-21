Watch Vera Duckworth guard Miss Marple

In the Crown Court story Evil Liver, Joan Hickson had great fun playing an eccentric old lady accused of attempting to murder her neighbour.
While she was in court, a guard played by Elizabeth Dawn kept a close eye on her.
That's right: you can watch Miss Marple being guarded by Vera Duckworth.
Be warned: the story takes an unexpected turn in the middle. Except, once you know that the screenplay was written by Ngaio Marsh, one of the queens of the whodunnit, it may not be as unexpected as all that.
