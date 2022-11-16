Professor Colin Rallings tips nine councils as potential Lib Dem gains next year

- North Devon Council
- Teignbridge DC
- Harborough DC [hem hem]
- West Lindsey DC
- South Oxfordshire DC
- Guildford BC
- Stratford-on-Avon DC
- South Gloucestershire
- West Berkshire
He says:
The article also cites research by John Curtice that was first published in the Journal of Liberal History:
"I can’t see them falling back next year unless there are toxic local issues which tend to become apparent nearer the time."
So there is reason for some optimism about next year's elections, but the boffins expect the advances we make to be in areas of existing strength.
He found 2022 “represents the party’s best local election performance” since before the coalition.
It was "still well short of what the party regularly achieved between 1993 and 2010" and its support tends to be higher in 'remain' voting areas, making it "wrong to assume the party has put all of the legacy of Brexit behind it.", ...For example, there has been limited progress in the party’s former south-west heartland, which despite historic Lib Dem support voted strongly for leave in 2016.
Part of the week commuting distance from London? I've thought for a few years that places like Stratford -- a little bit further from London -- would be fertile ground. Lots of educated incomers and upset locals.
