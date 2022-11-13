The Joy of Six 1089

More and more ministers are handed top jobs for their loyalty rather than their competence. Alexandra Hall Hall considers what we can do about this democratic deficit.
Opera is not elitist, argues Alexandra Wilson: "Calling opera elitist doesn’t make it more accessible to anybody. It’s a terrible sales pitch: how many people would be tempted to explore an art form they had been constantly told was elitist? Describing classical music in these terms plays straight into the hands of anyone looking for an excuse to cut school music lessons, reduce the amount of opera on TV or, yes, remove subsidies from arts organisations that bring joy to people’s lives and do a lot of social good."
Tim Walker remembers interviewing the British actor Harry Andrews. Until I read this piece I had no idea that Andrews, who seemed to play the sergeant in every post-war British film, was gay.
Chris Dalla Riva finds that key changes are employed much less frequently in number one hits from after 1990 and identifies the cause.
No comments:
Post a Comment