Tuesday, November 29, 2022

'There appears to be a dog in court!': Lawyer's barking mad pet crashes Shrewsbury hearing

As it so often does, the Shropshire Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.

And it has given me an excuse for posting another clip from Crown Court.

