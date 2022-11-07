You wait ages for a story about a Shropshire bus ending up in a field and then two come along at once

The 501 from Ellesmere to Shrewsbury ended up on its side in a field after the driver took evasive action to avoid an oncoming lorry.
Neal Hall of Lakeside Coaches, which runs the service, told the Shropshire Star:
"The driver had to take evasive action and the bus ended up in a field. There were 10 passengers on the bus but none received serious injuries."
The company, based just a few minutes away, was able to provide a replacement bus.
"We had another bus out within 20 minutes and all the passengers were able to continue their journeys."
And the 297 from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth left the road on the outskirts of its destination.
This time the Star says:
So far no explanation has been given as to how the bus - which narrowly missed a road sign - ended up in the field.
A spokesperson for Arriva said: "We’re aware of an incident where one of our vehicles entered a field which was level with the road surface. As far as we were aware no passenger required hospital treatment although a first responder attended as a precautionary measure.
"The vehicle was recovered with minimal damage. We are investigating the cause of the accident."
