Princes Street: Edinburgh's lost railway terminus

Closed to passengers in 1965 and largely demolished by 1970, Princes Street was once the Edinburgh station for Glasgow, Carlisle and most English cities.
But British Rail wanted rationalisation, and though Princes Street had a street-level entrance, the rather subterranean Waverley was larger, more central and had access to the East Coast Main Line. So Waverley was chosen to be Edinburgh's only principal station.
Jago Hazzard doesn't find much of it left today, but you can see some photographs of Princes Street station in the Edinburgh Evening News.
