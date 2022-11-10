"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Young Boozer wins Name of the Day
It's been a good week for Young Boozer. Not only has he been elected state treasurer of Alabama, a post he previously held between 2010 and 2014, he has also won our Name of the Day Award.
3 comments:
That's clearly a fake ID card.
It's clearly an election results graphic and not an ID card at all.
It IS genuine!!!
He is young Jacob Boozer III
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Boozer
This has brightened my day no end!
