Thursday, November 10, 2022

Young Boozer wins Name of the Day






It's been a good week for Young Boozer. Not only has he been elected state treasurer of Alabama, a post he previously held between 2010 and 2014, he has also won our Name of the Day Award.

Thanks to a feline reader for the nomination.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

That's clearly a fake ID card.

10 November, 2022 12:15
Jonathan Calder said...

It's clearly an election results graphic and not an ID card at all.

10 November, 2022 12:47
Stan Collins said...

It IS genuine!!!

He is young Jacob Boozer III

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Boozer

This has brightened my day no end!

10 November, 2022 13:54

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)