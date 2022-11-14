Television footage of the old Boxmoor Primary School

I have blogged before about the old Boxmoor Primary School in Hemel Hempstead, which I attended between ages of 9 and 11, and even found a photograph and a drawing of it to post.
Now I have found it on a clip of archive television film too.
Put online to celebrate the BBC's centenary, the Rewind site makes available thousands of previously unavailable films reflecting life in Britain.
Searching for one about Boxmoor, I came across a 1987 film about the election of trustees of the Boxmoor Trust, which looks after a substantial area of common land in the Bulbourne Valley.
It's rather a silly report if I'm honest, but my ears pricked up when it mentioned The Steamcoach pub, which was almost next door to the school.
And then they showed the polling station for the elections. St John's church hall really was next door and where we had our dinners and put on fetes and nativity plays.
Even better, for a couple of seconds you can see the school. It had been closed for some years by 1987, but was still standing.
The school is to the left of the church hall - now The Boxmoor Playhouse - and the other side of the wall in the still above. Click on it to watch the whole report on Rewind.
No comments:
Post a Comment