St Louis Union: Behind the Door

We've seen St Louis Union before. They were a Manchester rhythm and blues group and the best thing in the Spencer Davis Group's film The Ghost Goes Gear after the Spencers themselves.
We've also seen their keyboard player before. Dave Tomlinson later reinvented himself as Dave Formula and was a member of Magazine and Visage.
In 1965 St Louis Union won the Melody Maker National Beat Contest, beating The Pink Floyd, as they then were, among many other bands.
Their first single was the Lennon and McCartney song Girl and reached number 11 in the singles chart in 1966.
They had no more hits after that, but Behind the Door, their second single, is interesting too. It was written by Graham Gouldman, who was then writing for the Hollies and later a member of the successful Seventies band 10CC. And the flute on it makes them sound first like Traffic and then like Jethro Tull.
The band split in 1967. Wikipedia says that their lead singer Tony Cassidy went into teaching and became the youngest headteacher in the country.
