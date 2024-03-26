Alan Titchmarsh’s jeans blurred by North Korean TV censors

The Guardian wins our Headline of the Day Award.
As the judges noted, North Korean has banned jeans since the early 1990s because it sees them as a symbol of US imperialism.
Lord Bonkers's gardener Meadowcroft, I feel convinced, still wears a smock.
