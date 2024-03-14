Alstom will run trains from Euston to Shrewsbury and Wrexham

The French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has been revealed as the company behind the planned open access railway between Euston, Shrewsbury and Wrexham.
An announcement on the company's website says:
The proposal envisages a service of five trains per day in each direction Monday to Saturday, with four travelling both ways on Sundays.
Trains will stop at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Darlaston, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes on their journey between Wrexham General and London Euston.
It also says that the service, which will be known as the Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway, could be begin as early as next year, though it's not clear whether the scheme has yet been formally approved.
As I speculated in an earlier post, these trains will use the freight-only line through Sutton Park to get from Coleshill to Walsall.
Here is a photo of Sutton Park station in Sutton Coldfield, taken in 1982 when it was still standing and in use as a Post Office depot.
