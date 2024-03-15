Zuffar Haq to fight Leicester East for the Lib Dems

It's rumoured that both she and another dosgraced former Labour MP for the seat, Keith Vaz, will stand here at the next election.
Labour will be counting on retaking Leicester East, yet its constituency party was suspended last year and it has started losing council by-elections to the Conservatives here.
At least Leicester East now has a credible candidate. Zuffar Haq, who has stood here in Harborough four times, has been adopted by the Liberal Democrats. He won one of the seats in the Evington ward, which is in Leicester East, from Labour at the last council elections.
Talking to the Leicester Mercury, Zuffar said:
"For as long as I’ve lived in Leicester, we’ve been a community that works together and stands together. I, like many of us, have friends and colleagues of different faiths and backgrounds. I want to bring our communities back together again.
"We’ve been taken for granted for too long. Both Labour in the Town Hall and the Conservatives in Westminster have failed Leicester time and time again. Whether it’s supporting the local NHS or dealing with the cost-of-living crisis, I want to offer Leicester residents a chance of real change."
