The Joy of Six 1215

Ofcom will have to change its attitude towards GB News as the general election approaches, says Stewart Purvis.
"Having just stepped into public life, Magyar is still unknown and somewhat of an enigma. On the one hand, he is extraordinarily self-possessed, sharp, tough, articulate, and strikingly patriotic. On the other hand, he often comes off as idealistic and naïve. Like an escapee from Plato's cave, only slowly adjusting to the light and coming to recognize the extent of his previous illusions, Magyar is a man who still doesn’t fully understand the nature of the political regime he's turned his back on." H. David Baer asks if Péter Magyar is the leader the Hungarian opposition has been looking for.
Jonathan Haidt argues that we underprotect children in the virtual world and overprotect them in the real one.
Tim Rolls remembers the night in 1971 that Chelsea, 2-0 down from the first leg, beat Bruges 4-0 in a European Cup-Winners Cup quarter final at Stamford Bridge: "After the third goal Osgood 'jumped the dog track and fell to my knees and saluted the human cauldron that was The Shed. In that moment, the fans and I were one, united in euphoria. It was a special moment in my life.' It was also, arguably, his greatest moment at Stamford Bridge."
No comments:
Post a Comment