The King Harry Ferry and warships in the River Fal, 1948

A great video from the Phil in Cornwall account on YouTube,
There the blurb explains:
There has been a ferry across the River Fal at King Harry Passage for over 500 years. Since 1889 it has been a steam operated ferry running on chains across the river.
This video provides a brief glimpse of the ferry in 1948 showing the one that had operated in WW2, along with some of the warships that were laid up in the Fal after the war and finishes with a quick look at the new ferry being used in 1953.
