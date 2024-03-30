Saturday, March 30, 2024

Parents of Nigel Farage’s daughter’s boyfriend ran Lewisham drug line



After the judges had drawn up and pored over a family tree, they resolved to give today's Headline of the Day Award to the News Shopper.

Thank you to the reader who nominated it.

Photo by binks from MorgueFile.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)