Leicestershire's police and crime commissioner vs Jack the Ripper

I can't accuse him of neglecting his duties here to pound the streets of Whitechapel as I'm pretty sure this is a reissue of a book he first published in 2013.
But it may explain where he got his funny idea of installing Victorian 'Police Station' signs even where there is no police station.
This may be a good week to say that I've never seen the point of PCCs. Their offices seem to consume a remarkable amount of public money with little to show for it.
And in Northamptonshire the Tory PCC is facing open revolt by pretty much everyone, as the Northampton Chronicle & Echo reports:
The county’s most senior fire and police officers have launched an unprecedented attack on commissioner Stephen Mold after he called his incoming fire boss a ‘b**ch’.
Northamptonshire Police Federation Chair Sam Dobbs said that Mr Mold’s remarks were ‘abhorrent’, while Acting Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said it was a ‘disgraceful episode.’
This morning (Wednesday, March 20) the Acting Chief Fire Officer Simon Tuhill also weighed in, saying that the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s remarks ‘clearly made it impossible for him to legitimately hold me and this service to account’.
He has already announced he will not be standing again in May following what may fairly be described as a series of controversies.
