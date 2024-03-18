Saxon sculpture: Meet the Church Langton Chappie

He lives high on the wall of the passage that leads from the chancel to the vestry at St Peter's Church Langton. You have to turn a light on to take his photo - and they ask you to remember to turn it off afterwards.
The guidebook say he dates from the 10th century and likens his style to the Saxon carvings at Breedon on the Hill. Could he be a relic of an earlier church on this site?
The fact that he is wielding a hammer may mean he represents St Dunstan, who is the patron saint of blacksmiths.
