Matthew Green to fight South Shropshire for the Lib Dems?

There's news of a possible replacement candidate for the Liberal Democrats in the South Shropshire constituency.
Matthew Green, who was Lib Dem for the largely identical Ludlow seat between 2001 and 2005, has tweeted saying he is being asked to stand and asking what people think. The response so far seems enthusiastic.
The unexpected vacancy has been caused by Chris Naylor's decision to stand down from the role for health reasons.
Anyway, it's an excuse for me to post another of my many pictures of the constituency.
1 comment:
Well, personally, I hope he does.
Post a Comment