Another great impersonation of Terry Wogan by Peter Serafinowicz and another misbegotten script

After I posted that brilliant Peter Serafinowicz impersonation of Terry Wogan, a reader sent me another example.
Though it takes us into the realms of fantasy, this one is spot on too.
Yet whoever wrote the script didn't know much about Wogan. His radio show depended on letters from women listeners. He and they kept running jokes going and visited all sorts of unexpected places.
I know this because I used Radio 2 as a calming background when I was writing university essays.
Misbegotten satire of this kind is about making your viewers feel superior rather than about its target, and risks toppling into snobbery.
