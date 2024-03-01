The Joy of Six 1208

Caitlin Doherty says attacks on social media are discouraging women from standing for parliament: "[Labour MP Julie] Elliott said that it is hard to prepare somebody for the onslaught they may face on social media when they step forward for election. 'You can explain until you’re blue in the face, but until you’ve encountered it and the really personal aggression, I don’t know how you prepare people to cope with that.'"
"The language (and the idea) of the mob paints a false picture of crowds, of crowd violence and of violence in society more generally. The gathering of people in protest does not indicate the imminent outbreak of violence and excess. It cannot, in and of itself, be taken as evidence of intimidation. It is not a threat to our democracy." Stephen Reicher argues that politicians' fear of 'mob violence' is misplaced.
Ben Zimmer examines the antisemitic roots of the term 'globalist'.
"Britpop was a reaction to grunge. What was the reaction to Britpop? Well, if Britpop was associated with easy, fun music then let’s make it as dark as possible. Everyone wanted to react against everything else going on around them." Jane Savidge talks about Pulp and their album This is Hardcore.
Martin Dawes on the strange story of a man who devoted his life to tending a memorial to the crew of a World War II US bomber that crashed in a Sheffield park. Only he didn't.
No comments:
Post a Comment