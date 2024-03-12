The Joy of Six 1211

Andrea Coomber reminds us that there are twice as many women in prison as there were 30 years ago: "Nearly two-thirds of women in the criminal justice system have experienced domestic abuse; many have experienced childhood trauma, mental health problems or homelessness. And entering the criminal justice gateway invariably makes things worse, not better. It can mean women lose their jobs and their homes, making it harder to address the problems which brought them into contact with the police in the first place."
"Good play can take many forms – physical, creative, logical, imaginative, sensory. A young child chases around a park pretending to be a dragon, a teenager hangs out with friends in a safe warm space, a child with disabilities uses something to interact with their senses in a new way; in all cases, the child perceives it as fun, uncertain, and non-directed by adults." Psychologist Jennifer Wills Lamacq talks about the importance of children's play.
Jennifer Yule explains the decline in supermarket sales of vegan products.
Fursan Sahawneh expresses concern at the use of telemedicine for diagnosing and treating ADHD in the US: "Telehealth’s expansion is particularly relevant to the behavioural health sector. Without definitive or prerequisite biological markers, psychiatric diagnoses, like ADHD, are especially vulnerable to inflation and exploitation by economic interests."
"Maybe it’s not a masterpiece but it still packs a punch, and the scene at the end, where the audience overhears some awful news just before Joe does, is very powerful." Peter Bradshaw on the 1958 British film Room at the Top
No comments:
Post a Comment