Chelsea 4 Barcelona 2, 8 March 2005

It was 19 years ago today and it was perhaps the best night to be a Chelsea fan since the FA Cup replay of 1970."
Two-one down from the first leg, Chelsea were not afraid. They attacked Barcelona and were 3-0 up within 19 minutes, but the visitors fought back and, as the goals went in, Chelsea came to need a two-goal lead on the night to qualify. (Remember the away goals rule, kids?)
I have a memory that when Chelsea were rocking at 3-2, John Terry gambled and got away with a strong challenge in his own box to keep them in the game, but I don't see it here.
If you edited a video of the 1970 game this tightly, you would see nothing but Leeds and Chelsea players kicking each other.
