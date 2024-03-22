Another Leicestershire Edward VIII postbox: Earl Shilton

You'll find this one in the small town of Earl Shilton, which lies 10 miles south west of Leicester.
I believe it used to stand in the centre, but it's now on the corner of a road called Doctors Fields towards the edge of town.
This move may explain why it's in such lovely condition.
I photographed my first Edward VIII box in Leicester itself and, after Earl Shilton today, I have just one more in the county to find. Legend has it that there used to be a second one in the city - somewhere north of Uppingham Road - but it's no longer there.
