"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, April 12, 2024
Flooded farms in England refused compensation as ‘too far’ from river
By some distance, the Guardian wins our Headline of the Day Award.
No comments:
Post a Comment