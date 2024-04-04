Turning Over the Pebbles: Another Mike Brearley index

And in the library I found a copy of Turning Over the Pebbles, Mike Brearley's latest book, which I need to read for a thing.
A Mike Brearley book, of course, means another post here about its index. Because Brearley's habit of discussing his careers as a philosophy lecturer and psychoanalyst alongside his cricket career leads to some striking juxtapositions in the index.
There's less cricket in Turning Over the Pebbles than in previous books, but its index still still has its moments...
- Bede, Venerable
Bedser, Eric
- counter-transference
Cowdrey, Colin
- Fletcher, Keith
free association
- Hendrick, Mike
Heraclitus
- Hume, David
Hutton, Len
- Locke, John
Long, Arnold
- pleasing others
Pocock. Pat
- Ramsey, Frank
Randall, Derek
- Snow, C.P.
Snow, John
- Trueman, Fred
Trump, Donald
No comments:
Post a Comment