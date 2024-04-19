Lionel King's Biographical Directory of Parliamentary Candidates

Following a reference in the Journal of Lib Dem History I recently came across the most extraordinary labour of love, a biographical directory of people who have been Liberal, SDP and Lib Dem parliamentary candidates from 1945-2019.
This is a 20 year piece of work by Lionel King who I find from the directory is 87, fought Kidderminster in 1964, Sutton Coldfield in 1970, and Walsall South 1987, is former chair of Birmingham University Liberal Society, worked as a teacher and then TV/Media lecturer in FE and held many roles in the Birmingham and West Midlands Party.
The directory is divided into 14 parts, by region and gives a fascinating insight into the range of people attracted to become our parliamentary candidates over the years.
I came across Lionel King's directory for the West Midlands myself a few years ago and blogged about it here.
The whole directory is now online. Lionel would love to hear from people who can help him fill out the entries.
