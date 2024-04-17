Oxford to Market Harborough by water in 1950

Another transport video that I've posted before and is overdue a repeat.
This colour film shows a journey from Oxford to the National Festival and Rally of Boats held at Market Harborough held at 1950.
Enjoy footage of the old railway swing bridge over the canal at Oxford and then the canal through city, with the campanile of St Barnabas easily recognisable.
Then it is on to some some broad locks that must be on the Grand Union somewhere near Braunston. This part of the film is then repeated, but no one will mind, I am sure.
After that it is on to Watford locks, Foxton locks and the canal basin here in Market Harborough.
No comments:
Post a Comment