Hooked on the livestream from the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry

Imagine a cross between Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and the interview episode of The Apprentice. That's what you get from the hearings of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry.
The inquiry's website carries a livestream during the day and also has a complete archive of recordings of all the hearings to date. It's well worth exploring. I won't pick out any names, but I doubt you'll come away impressed with the quality of Post Office personnel at any grade.
To whet your appetite, I've chosen part of this afternoon's evidence from Angela van den Bogerd, former People Services Director at Post Office Ltd and Programme Director for the Branch Support Programme.
Asking the questions is the impressive Jason Beer KC, counsel to the inquiry,
