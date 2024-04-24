Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Mason Crane, England's forgotten man, on how to encourage spin bowling in the County Championship

It's a podcast with young men, so there's lots of top bantz, but in between Mason Crane - England, Hampshire, Sussex and now Glamorgan - has some interesting things to say about how we can encourage spin bowling in the County Championship.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)