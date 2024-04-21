Two per cent of GCSE students study literature by female authors

It is a shocking statistic, and it made me think back to my own schooldays. Sure enough, I didn't study a single woman writer for O level or A level English literature.
Since you ask, here are the books I studied:
O level
- The Merchant of Venice
- An anthology of 20th-century British poets
- Lord of the Flies
You had to study Lord of the Flies for O level in those days - I think there was a law. And there wasn't a single woman poet in that anthology: the poets I liked most in it were Edward Thomas and Edwin Muir. There was no Auden, who is now my favourite British poet of this era, and I don't think there was anyone later than the early Betjeman.
A level
- Hamlet
- The Tempest
- Dr Faustus
- Wordsworth's Prelude (Book 1)
- John Donne
- T.S. Eliot (Selected Poems)
- The Rainbow
- The Grapes of Wrath
I think we studied more texts than we needed to because use we had a good teacher and we were a bright class, but there was still no room for a woman writer.
When it came to my MA in Victorian Studies, male writers were in the majority, but we did at least study Felix Holt by George Eliot and Wives and Daughters by Elizabeth Gaskell.
And it's interesting that, when I was preparing to start the MA course, I read the two Victorian novels I was most ashamed of not having read: Middlemarch and Wuthering Heights.
So all power to End Sexism in Schools. Not because the male writers I studied were bad, though Lord of the Flies was surely overrated in those days, but because one point of studying good literature is to widen your imagination and your sympathies. And you are less likely to do that if you study only writers of one sex.
2 comments:
For my O-Level English Literature we read: Romeo and Juliet, Far from the Madding Crowd and....Wuthering Heights.
I was amazed when I read Wuthering Heights. It's a bleak and brutal book - not at all the romance I had imagined.
