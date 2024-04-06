"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, April 06, 2024
William Wragg gives advice on how to deal with blackmailers
Nothing here about panicking and then passing on the contact details of friends and colleagues to God knows who.
h/t Haggis_UK, who tweeted a version of this earlier today.
