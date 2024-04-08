Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Cricklewood Crinkles and the Wolverhampton Wotsits

I can't see Lord Bonkers writing 'inuit', but I feel sure he would disagree with Homer Simpson's contention that "Vampires are make-believe, just like elves, gremlins and Eskimos".
Wednesday
A bitingly cold day at Uppingham as Rutland begins its campaign In the County Championship. These days, fixtures in domestic cricket’s premier competition are played in early spring and late autumn so that The Hundred can be contested in high summer. Who could forget last year’s final between the Cricklewood Crinkles and the Wolverhampton Wotsits? (Me for one.)
Adapting to this schedule, we have this year recruited two slow-medium Eskimos to bolster our attack, and today they skittle Westmorland before lunch. This could be our year.
