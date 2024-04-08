Monday, April 08, 2024

Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Cricklewood Crinkles and the Wolverhampton Wotsits

I'm no great fan of the way the cricket season is currently organised either. Out of fairness, however, I should say that I'm planning to a trip to Grace Road on Friday, to thwart the England and Wales Cricket Board's desire to destroy the County Championship in general and Leicestershire in particular, and the forecast is for a lovely warm day.

I can't see Lord Bonkers writing 'inuit', but I feel sure he would disagree with Homer Simpson's contention that "Vampires are make-believe, just like elves, gremlins and Eskimos".

Wednesday

A bitingly cold day at Uppingham as Rutland begins its campaign In the County Championship. These days, fixtures in domestic cricket’s premier competition are played in early spring and late autumn so that The Hundred can be contested in high summer. Who could forget last year’s final between the Cricklewood Crinkles and the Wolverhampton Wotsits? (Me for one.) 

Adapting to this schedule, we have this year recruited two slow-medium Eskimos to bolster our attack, and today they skittle Westmorland before lunch. This could be our year.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.


