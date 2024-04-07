The 1975 Eurovision Song Contest was not a classic. I remember the British entry, Let Me Be the One by the Shadows, as a tired song by a tired band, and the title of the winning effort from the Netherlands, Ding-a-dong, tells you all you need know about it.
Yet I have always remembered a different song by the winning band Teach-In. In the Summernight had already been a hit for them in a few countries, and the fact that I heard it at all suggests it was released or re-released in the UK later in 1975. If so, the song failed to trouble the singles chart.
It's Europop with a touch of the Caribbean, but in those days that still meant steel drums rather than a reggae rhythm.
