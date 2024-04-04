Thursday, April 04, 2024

Wellingborough man pleads guilty to theft of £4.8m golden toilet from palace

It didn't take the judges long to decide this one.

The Northampton Chronicle & Echo walks away with our Headline of the Day Award. And the photo above is of that very golden toilet.

