Malcolm Saville and Asa Briggs were neighbours in Winchelsea

I've just got back from three days in Hastings. While I was there I made the pilgrimage to Winchelsea and Malcolm Saville's house there.
I went to look for the blue ceramic plaque that the Malcolm Saville Society installed there. I think I was at the ceremony back in the Nineties, but it still took me a while to find the right house.
And the house next door now has a plaque too. It's in honour of the historian Asa Briggs, who lived there.
Were Saville and Briggs neighbours for a time? It seems they were.
This was where Malcolm Saville lived for some years before his death in 1982 - his office was on the second floor.
And the particulars for Brigg's house on an estate agent's site say that he lived there until 1981.
No comments:
Post a Comment