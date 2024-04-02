Tuesday, April 02, 2024

Matthew Green to fight South Shropshire for the Lib Dems

Matthew Green, who was Liberal Democrat MP for Ludlow between 2001 and 2005, is to fight South Shropshire at the general election.

South Shropshire is made up of the old Ludlow constituency, with the addition of a couple of wards that were previously in Shrewsbury and Atcham.

Chris Naylor stood down as our PPC for South Shropshire last month for health reasons.

Stan Collins said...

Great news. Matthew is a great campaigner, just a tad prone to over-enthusiasm. As things get better he must rein in his tendency to attempt too much and over-commit personally.

02 April, 2024 10:42

