Matthew Green to fight South Shropshire for the Lib Dems

South Shropshire is made up of the old Ludlow constituency, with the addition of a couple of wards that were previously in Shrewsbury and Atcham.
Chris Naylor stood down as our PPC for South Shropshire last month for health reasons.
Great news. Matthew is a great campaigner, just a tad prone to over-enthusiasm. As things get better he must rein in his tendency to attempt too much and over-commit personally.
