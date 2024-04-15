The last days of Melton Mowbray North

I posted this video on Liberal England a decade ago: it's so good I should repost it every six months.
Melton Mowbray North was the town's station on the Great Northern and London and North Western Joint line. From it you could catch a direct train to Market Harborough and on to Northampton.
The Joint line carried lots of freight, notably iron ore destined for the steel plants of South Wales.
Regular passenger services were withdrawn 1953 - I once quoted John Baldock MP mourning them in the Commons - though summer specials from Leicester Belgrave Road to the East Coast resorts survived until 1962.
This film, YouTube says, features Mr Lilley, the last signalman, and his grandson Nigel. It was shot by Nigel's father, and he must have done so shortly before goods facilities were withdrawn in 1964.
There's a wonderful picture on Flickr of the decaying station taken in 1966.
