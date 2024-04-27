Overmedicalisation is a problem, but not for the reasons Rishi Sunak thinks

The Guardian published a number of letters in response to the prime minster's claim that Britain is suffering from a "sicknote culture".
One of them, from the associate professor of psychology and medical anthropology, Dr James Davies, got it exactly right:
Rising distress may not be a medical problem, as Sunak claims, but it is certainly a social one, as Sunak ignores.
We need to stop overmedicalising mental distress. As a psychological therapist, I know first-hand that most people seeking help aren’t suffering from “mental illnesses” in any biologically verifiable sense, but from understandable reactions to life and work conditions that are harming and holding them back; conditions that medicine was never designed to treat.
By misrepresenting socially caused distress as a medical issue, we run the risk of wrongly individualising, pathologising and ultimately depoliticising that distress, and so exonerating social conditions from responsibility.
Overmedicalisation is indeed a problem, but not for the reasons Sunak thinks.
I've not read the book, but Dr Davies is the author of the book Sedated: How Modern Capitalism Created Our Mental Health Crisis.
