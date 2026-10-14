"A little heaven here on earth": Launde Abbey in Leicestershire

"There is an abbey, Launde, in the heart of England. The air is always sweet there and it's quiet. A little heaven here on earth. And I think to myself: 'I'll live here one day, when all my work is done.'"
Launde Abbey is in Leicestershire – in Harborough District, indeed – and though Cromwell didn't get to live there, his son did and is buried in the chapel. Today it is a Church of England retreat and conference centre.
The BBC Radio Leicester's Secret Leicestershire series has two short programmes on Launde:
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