"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, October 03, 2026
A ghost sign near Parliament Hill Fields
I've just got back from London after a walk and boozy meal with Liberator friends.
On the walk, I spotted this ghost sign near Parliament Hill Fields.
No comments:
Post a Comment