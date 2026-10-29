Caroline Voaden "shocked and bloody angry" at Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage claimed he didn't show up to the Budget because he's afraid of another altercation with Lib Dem MPs. I was there at the incident he's referring to. He grabbed my colleague and tried to move her out of the way, trying to barge past to be front of the procession to the King's speech.— Alex Brewer MP 🔶 (@alexkbrewer.bsky.social) 29 October 2026 at 15:52
[image or embed]
And who that colleague? It was Caroline Voaden:
Caroline Voaden, MP for South Devon, said in a social media post directed at the Reform UK leader that she was “still waiting for the apology you were required to write to me”.
The Reform UK leader claimed he skipped John Healey’s Budget to prevent a possible “physical altercation” inside the House of Commons and added that his parliamentary prayer card, which MPs use to reserve a seat in the chamber, was removed on Wednesday. ...
However, a House of Commons spokesperson later clarified that Mr Farage’s prayer card had been removed because it did not bear a valid time stamp.
I'm sure none of our MPs would dream of assaulting Farage, but I can't speak for Lord Bonkers with such confidence.
No comments:
Post a Comment