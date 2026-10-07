Wednesday, October 07, 2026

Plans resubmitted for controversial 'state-of-the-art' crematorium next to Northampton secondary school


There's nothing sinister about this. Nothing sinister at all.

Our Headline of the Day Award travels down the A508 to the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

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