Turning Point UK chief executive suspended by Tories over contract killing claims

Headline of the Day has already been won by a penis-biting dog from Rutland, but this Guardian story is still worth your attention:
Former Tory election candidate suspended over contract killing claims
A former Conservative election candidate has been suspended from the party after he was seemingly filmed discussing the cost of hiring contract killers and offering to "broker" the services of a far-right activist with alleged paramilitary links.
Jack Ross was filmed apparently asking an undercover reporter "What do you want done?" before listing the type of violent options that could be bought.
Ross appeared to tell the Al Jazeera journalist: "They can just kick the fuck out of someone. That’s a certain amount. They can start cutting people’s faces up, that’s another amount. And they can stab someone. They can shoot someone. They can kill someone."
Police in Scotland say they will be reviewing and assessing the Al Jazeera documentary – Contract Killers and the Far Right – for any criminality.
You can watch the full documentary above.
Ross is the chief executive of Turning Point UK. The Guardian says he has been a Conservative local election candidate but doesn't say where.
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