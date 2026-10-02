I pleaded the case of BBC News and its
Car crashes into viral shop shutters where gran was hoisted into the air
Blackburn Reform councillor accused of farting at rival
I'm not happy. As the headmaster says in Alan Bennett's Forty Years On:
"Mark my words, when a society has to resort to the lavatory for its humour, the writing is on the wall."
Still, I suppose you have to admire the Telegraph's front page. (The winning headline appears on the paper's website. The judges insist I have to be able to link to a headline for it to be eligible for this award.)
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