Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band: Autumn's Child

Issued in 1967, Safe as Milk was Captain Beefheart's first album. It features a 20-year-old Ry Cooder on guitar – he also wrote some of the arrangements – and this seasonal track closes the album.
An anonymous contributor writes on Reddit:
Probably my favourite from Safe as Milk. Very normal for a Beefheart song but weird in its own way. Evokes strong feelings of nostalgia. Theramin is used fantastically, vocals are amazing.
And Hit the North says:
Even the closing track Autumn’s Child seemed unpredictable – it appeared to sputter to a halt, petering out like an exhausted toddler who’s cried their last after too much sugar, recklessness and skinned knees – which is exactly how you feel after experiencing this glorious album for the first time. It’s a helluva trip: he was a game changer.
The sugar rush is a myth, but I hope it's not a myth that the Captain and Frank Zappa were in the same class at school – "Van Vliet and Zappa. I might have known."
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