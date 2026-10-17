Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, October 17, 2026
Mozart died in 1791. Neil Young believes one 1960s songwriter has the same immortality
Far Out Magazine wins our Headline of the Day Award. The judges are currently soothing their brains by listening to this...
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 3:40 pm
Labels: Awards, Mozart, Music, Neil Young
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